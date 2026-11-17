Trump, Xi and Putin will hold their first trilateral meeting on the sidelines of APEC. With different priorities on trade, Ukraine, Iran and arms control, what does each leader hope to gain?

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The leaders of China, the United States and Russia are due to hold their first trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit this week.

Separately, US President Donald Trump will also hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the November 18-19 gathering in Shenzhen, China.

Several experts interviewed by DW do not expect any breakthroughs on US-China trade, technology or other issues. Maintaining the existing trade truce and preventing bilateral relations from deteriorating further may be the more realistic shared objectives.

Patricia M. Kim, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, believes neither leader is looking to significantly expand the bilateral agenda, as both have an incentive in maintaining the existing trade truce.

Over the next two years, Kim expects to see "neither uncontrolled escalation in tensions between the US and China nor a dramatic improvement in ties, but rather the continuation of the transactional détente we see today."

A historic trilateral between Xi, Trump and Putin is scheduled for Thursday during the APEC summit Image: Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo/picture alliance

Zhang Lun, a professor at CY Cergy Paris University, believes Trump is under pressure both at home and abroad.

"Domestically, Trump faces the prospect of becoming a lame-duck president following the Republicans' heavy losses in the midterm elections," Zhang told DW.

"Internationally, damage to relations with allies, the weakening of the US-led international order, indifference toward democratic values and freedoms, and the difficulties encountered in the Iran war have all reduced America's leverage, resources and influence."

Zhang believes strained ties with US allies and the war in Iran have weakened Trump's hand with Beijing, making him more eager to secure diplomatic wins and Xi's cooperation on key policy priorities.

Contentious issues may be left for later

Jia Hui Tee, a senior trade policy analyst at the Hinrich Foundation, expects Trump and Xi to focus on stabilizing their fragile trade relationship.

She says the two leaders could make progress on reciprocal tariff cuts covering goods worth $30 billion (€27.3 billion) on each side. "While the list of products has been announced, the timeline has not been set and an indicative implementation timeline would be an easy win" for both governments.

Washington wants Beijing to accelerate purchases of US agricultural products and increase exports of rare earths and other critical minerals. But Tee believes that "China would likely be cautious with delivering on its commitments especially when Trump is weaker at home after the midterms with Democrats pushing back on his tariffs."

She also points out that neither side would want to cede their bargaining chips easily, including rare earth exports and technology export controls.

With another meeting between the two leaders is expected in December at the G20 summit in Miami, "there is room to push more contentious issues to a later date and further extend the trade truce in the next meeting," Jia told DW.

China, the US and Russia: three leaders, three agendas

Russia hopes that talks with the leaders of the US and China will enhance its diplomatic standing and help secure a settlement to the war in Ukraine on terms favorable to Moscow.

What new alliances will reshape the world? 10:33 This browser does not support the video element.

Yun Sun, director of the China Program at the Stimson Center, told DW that Moscow wants to create the impression that Washington is willing to sit down with Russia and negotiate. This, in turn, could undermine confidence in Europe and Ukraine.

"Trump wants trilateral nuclear talks," she said, while Beijing "wants the optics of China hosting the unprecedented historical meeting among the three."

Alicja Bachulska, a policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, believes Beijing wants to use the meeting to demonstrate its ability to bring major powers together and facilitate international dialogue.

"Russia wants recognition, the US wants arms control, and China wants status without strings attached," she said. "I expect each leader to restate their own positions rather than produce real solutions."

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Ukraine: why Beijing is reluctant to mediate

Michael Kimmage, director of the Kennan Institute in the United States, told DW last month that China may be more concerned with the survival of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime than with actively bringing the war in Ukraine to an end.

Russia remains an important source of energy and a key diplomatic partner for Beijing, Kimmage noted.

An outright Russian victory may not necessarily be Beijing's objective, he said. "More important to China is the political survival of Vladimir Putin." For that reason, Kimmage does not expect China to pressure the Russian president into ending the war if Putin is unwilling to do so.

Zhang Lun believes the current situation is "most in line with Beijing's interests."

Trump said on Tuesday he would take a separate bilateral meeting with Putin at the APEC summit in Shenzhen 'if it's available' Image: Dmitry Azarov/Kommersant Photo/Sipa USA/picture alliance

The Trump administration's pro-Putin stance has made it harder for Ukraine to resist Russia, Zhang said, while Europe has been forced to bear greater costs and has been weakened.

He argued that the United States has also "lost moral authority" and "the postwar international order and the alliances built around Washington have been further eroded," making China's "position and influence more prominent."

He believes Beijing wants to keep Russia from collapsing, but not support it so openly or extensively that it alienates Europe and other Western countries.

"At the same time, China does not want Ukraine to be defeated, because that would reduce Russia's dependence on Beijing," he told DW.

"For now, China is unlikely to intervene directly. Instead, it will wait for a more favorable moment and then potentially step in as a neutral mediator in order to maximize its gains."

Iran: little sign of substantive cooperation

W.A. Figueroa, an assistant professor of history and international relations at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, told DW that there is little indication of any real cooperation between China and the US on Iran.

The two countries do share some interests, "including opposition to a toll system in the Strait of Hormuz and opposition to nuclear proliferation," Figueroa noted, but "China has consistently called for negotiations and denounced both sanctions and military force as a way to achieve these or any other objectives."

Figueroa says China does not want further escalation or prolonged instability in the Middle East. However, Beijing has been able to manage the current situation without too much difficulty, leaving it with little pressure to change its position.

"China continues to provide Iran with crucial financial support through its purchases of Iranian oil," Figueroa noted, adding that Beijing's diplomatic support has so far brought no substantial change, largely because China has little leverage over either Iran or the US in the region.